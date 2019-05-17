Worksop shoplifter stole meat to eat

A man who stole two legs of lamb from a Worksop store by putting them down his trousers told police he ate them afterwards, a court heard.

Leon Whitehead was recorded on CCTV taking the items, worth £30, from Farmfoods, on May 11.

"He said he ate the items and didn't sell them," said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

An application for a criminal behaviour order against him will be heard on June 20.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Whitehead was subject of a community order, with a curfew.

Whitehead, 22, of Markham Road, Langold, admitted the theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates, on Friday.

He was ordered to pay compensation to the store, which will be added to the £550 he already owes the court, but no costs were awarded.

