Xbox and PlayStation games consoles stolen in Hucknall house break-ins
Between Monday, May 26 and Saturday, June 7, an Xbox was stolen from a property on Chatsworth Drive while the owner was away – there was no sign of a forced entry.
And between 4pm and 5.08pm on Monday, June 9, a glass panel in a back door was smashed to gain entry to a house on Montague Road and a PlayStation 5 was stolen.
Police are now appealing for information to find the people responsible for these break-ins and other reported incidents of burglary, theft, robbery, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.
Between 8.50am and 11.20am on Friday, June 6, a property on Knoll Avenue was entered through an open conservatory window and a grey specialised bicycle, blue Nike trainers, beige Timberland work boots, black Adidas gloves, tools and a backpack were all stolen.
At 7.02pm on Saturday, June 7 at the Imex Enterprise Park, Wigwam Lane, a white transit van with distinctive red stripes at the top and bottom pulled into the park and a male got out and tried to open the postal box at one of the units before trying the wheel clamp on a mobile caravan bar.
At 1.22pm on Monday, June 9 at the B&M store on Chapel Street, a male shoplifter, who was white, 5ft 9in, bald and wearing a green bomber jacket, barged over a customer and a security guard as he made his escape, running off across Piggins Croft car park.
Between Sunday, May 25 and 8.25am on Sunday, June 8 on land at New Farm, Annesley Road, the cabin at a riding club was vandalised – a PA system was stolen, a speaker damaged and wiring to speakers cut.
Between 8.30pm on Wednesday, June 4 and 2am on Thursday, June 5, a window was smashed at St Marys View, Ogle Street.
Between 4.30pm on Wednesday, June 4 and 11am on Thursday, June 5, two tyres were slashed on a white Volkswagen car, parked on Queen Street.
At 8pm on Friday, June 6 there was a report of off-road bikes being ridden at speed on the Albert Street Recreation ground.
One rider was a male aged around 30, of skinny build, with a short trimmed beard, white baseball cap with black markings, black padded coat, black trousers and trainers riding on a quad bike, sometimes with a child passenger and sometimes letting the child ride it alone.
A second rider was a white male, aged around 30, medium to stocky build, with gingery brown hair, beard, wearing a black polo shirt, grey Hugo Boss shorts and trainers.
At 5.08pm on Monday, June 9, there was a report of off-road bikes being ridden on Merlin Park, one bike was red, another blue and a third was a black moped – both riders were wearing balaclavas.
At 5.43pm on Monday, June 9 there was a report of nine teenagers, four males and five females, all aged 13 or 14, throwing things at the windows and doors of the Arc Cinema on High Street – the males were all dressed in black, one female had blonde hair and was wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans, while a second was wearing very short shorts.
At 11.29pm on Monday, June 9, there was a report of four males on two motorbikes revving the engines and riding around on the grass on Goodall Crescent.
Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email [email protected] or call 101.