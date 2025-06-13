Xbox and PlayStation games consoles stolen in Hucknall house break-ins

Thieves have struck at two Hucknall households and stolen games consoles from the properties in both cases.

Between Monday, May 26 and Saturday, June 7, an Xbox was stolen from a property on Chatsworth Drive while the owner was away – there was no sign of a forced entry.

And between 4pm and 5.08pm on Monday, June 9, a glass panel in a back door was smashed to gain entry to a house on Montague Road and a PlayStation 5 was stolen.

Police are now appealing for information to find the people responsible for these break-ins and other reported incidents of burglary, theft, robbery, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

Police are appealing for information on a number of reported incidents in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Between 8.50am and 11.20am on Friday, June 6, a property on Knoll Avenue was entered through an open conservatory window and a grey specialised bicycle, blue Nike trainers, beige Timberland work boots, black Adidas gloves, tools and a backpack were all stolen.

At 7.02pm on Saturday, June 7 at the Imex Enterprise Park, Wigwam Lane, a white transit van with distinctive red stripes at the top and bottom pulled into the park and a male got out and tried to open the postal box at one of the units before trying the wheel clamp on a mobile caravan bar.

At 1.22pm on Monday, June 9 at the B&M store on Chapel Street, a male shoplifter, who was white, 5ft 9in, bald and wearing a green bomber jacket, barged over a customer and a security guard as he made his escape, running off across Piggins Croft car park.

Between Sunday, May 25 and 8.25am on Sunday, June 8 on land at New Farm, Annesley Road, the cabin at a riding club was vandalised – a PA system was stolen, a speaker damaged and wiring to speakers cut.

Between 8.30pm on Wednesday, June 4 and 2am on Thursday, June 5, a window was smashed at St Marys View, Ogle Street.

Between 4.30pm on Wednesday, June 4 and 11am on Thursday, June 5, two tyres were slashed on a white Volkswagen car, parked on Queen Street.

At 8pm on Friday, June 6 there was a report of off-road bikes being ridden at speed on the Albert Street Recreation ground.

One rider was a male aged around 30, of skinny build, with a short trimmed beard, white baseball cap with black markings, black padded coat, black trousers and trainers riding on a quad bike, sometimes with a child passenger and sometimes letting the child ride it alone.

A second rider was a white male, aged around 30, medium to stocky build, with gingery brown hair, beard, wearing a black polo shirt, grey Hugo Boss shorts and trainers.

At 5.08pm on Monday, June 9, there was a report of off-road bikes being ridden on Merlin Park, one bike was red, another blue and a third was a black moped – both riders were wearing balaclavas.

At 5.43pm on Monday, June 9 there was a report of nine teenagers, four males and five females, all aged 13 or 14, throwing things at the windows and doors of the Arc Cinema on High Street – the males were all dressed in black, one female had blonde hair and was wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans, while a second was wearing very short shorts.

At 11.29pm on Monday, June 9, there was a report of four males on two motorbikes revving the engines and riding around on the grass on Goodall Crescent.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email [email protected] or call 101.