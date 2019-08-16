Young man's bungled whisky theft in Sutton

A boozed-up young man was caught when he tried to steal a bottle of Jack Daniels from Asda in Sutton, magistrates heard.

Staff recognised Joshua Dawson when he entered the store with two friends and selected bottles of spirits, at 1am, on April 27.

He was intercepted by a security guard and there was a tussle in which the guard's wrist was sprained, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

The £32 bottle was recovered, but the other two made their escape.

Dawson told police he had "been with friends and jumped on the bandwagon," and one of his pals was later caught and will appear in court on September 15.

He received a suspended sentence on January 25 for two offences of assault and one of damage, Mr Carr added.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Dawson has kept out of trouble since.

"He is now living with his mother in Grimsby," he said. "At the time he was living with friends in the area and doing cash in hand work.

"They were having a very good time and having lots to drink.

"They got themselves very drunk and went to Asda. A decision was made to take more alcohol."

"There were no threats or blows. It was a brainless incident. He has had four months to dwell on that act of stupidity."

Dawson, 20, of Elsenham Road, Grimsby, admitted the attempted theft, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Magistrates ruled the sentence would not be activated because it was a dissimilar offence and there had been a marked change in his behaviour, so it was extended by six months.

He was fined £40, with a £30 government surcharge and £85 costs that will be added to the £905 he already owes to the court.

