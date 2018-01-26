Customised motor which turns wheelchair into a mechanically-propelled vehicle stolen

Nottinghamshire Police are investigating a report of a customised wheelchair attachment, used by its owner to retain her independence, being stolen from a storage space at Hucknall Tram Station.

The theft happened at about midday on Wednesday, January 24.

The stolen item, which consists of a motorised wheel, handles and a motor, is designed to turn the wheelchair into a mechanically-propelled vehicle to enable the owner to maximise her independency.

The specially-made Cyclone Batec device, which is detachable from the wheelchair, had been left locked and secured by a wired lock to a bike shelter. The lock was cut before the offender made good their escape.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are reviewing CCTV footage as well as appealing for anyone with any information about the theft to get in touch.

PC Annie Bloomfield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This item is specially-made and customised for the victim’s wheelchair so it won’t be of much use to anyone else.

“We’re appealing for the device to be returned and for anyone with any information that could lead to its safe return, enabling this woman to maintain her independence, to contact us on 101.

“At this time we’re trying to trace a man in connection with the incident. He is white, was wearing dark clothing and was seen walking along Wigwam Lane.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 417 of January 24, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.