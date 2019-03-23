'Dancing grannies' bust a move to celebrate Bulwell shop opening

A pair of 'dancing grannies' were spotted on Banks Yard in Bulwell yesterday (March 22), much to the delight of shoppers.

The unusual dance troupe were booked by business owner Aaron Johnson, to mark the opening of his new mobility shop, Mobility Care Bulwell.

The dance duo performed to one step beyond by Madness, much to the amusement of a crowd of onlookers.

Aaron's brother, Chris, 32, of Bulwell, manages the shop which sells reclining chairs, mobility scooters, stairlifts, mattresses and also offers servicing and repair services.

Chrish told the Nottinghamshire Post: "My slogan is we need to not just match prices, we beat them. We want to be as cheap as possible for people," said Aaron.

Aaron, a dad-of-two, also runs a Mobility Care shop based at the Cossall Industrial Estate, in Ilkeston, and decided the time was right to open his second shop in Bulwell.

"We have been looking at Bulwell for about 12 months. We kept looking for the right location," he said.

