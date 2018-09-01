Delays on M1 after serious crash

Motorists have been warned to expect delays on the M1 after a serious crash

The crash happened on the Southbound carriageway this morning between Junction 19 and Junction 20.

All emergency services, including an air ambulance were called to the scene, and the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Three lanes were also closed in a separate incident between junction 26 and junction 27 for Hucknall, where it was reported that two cars were involved in an accident.

Three lanes were closed on the northbound carriageway this morning.