Parliament is due to consider the finalised proposals next year ahead of work beginning in the mid 2020 and the line becoming operational from 2033.

HS2 claims the line will bring thousands of jobs and billion of pounds into the local economy.

Here's how the rail link will change the landscape of your communities.

1. Staveley to Aston Proposals are to demolish 21 houses and eight commercial/business properties and divert seven roads permanently. The Doe Lea and Poolsbrook Flash Local Wildlife Sites would be lost.

2. Tibshelf to Shuttlewood Eleven houses and 18 commercial/business properties would be demolished. Land containing the ruins of Heath Old Church and burial ground would be permanently lost.

3. Stonebroom to Clay Cross Four houses and two commercial properties would be demolished. Land needed to build the scheme would result in the temporary use of part of the land of Doe Hill Community Park, limiting walkers and horse riders.

4. Pinxton to Newton and Huthwaite Proposals are to demolish 29 houses, 18 of which are on Alfreton Road in Newton, and four business properties. Parts of wildlife sites in Hucknall and Huthwaite would be lost.

