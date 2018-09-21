Did you see anything suspicious following Bestwood vicarage fire?

Detectives are investigating a suspected arson attack at a vicarage in Bestwood.

Police were called to St Matthews Vicarage in Padstow Road at around 0.35am today (Friday, September 21).

No one was injured in the blaze.

Police Sergeant Chris Pearson from the Bestwood Neighbourhood Team said: "This appears to have been a act of vandalism and we are determined to track down whoever was behind it. We will have extra patrols in place tonight and over the weekend, and encourage any residents with concerns to approach our officers or call us on 101."

If you saw anything suspicious around the time it happened or have any information that could help, please call101 quoting incident 15 of 21 September. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.