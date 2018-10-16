Disrespectful vandal decapitates First World War memorials in Linby

A "disrespectful" vandal has broken two First World War memorial servicemen put in place in Linby to mark the centenary of the war.

The 'Silent Silhoettes' created by The Royal British Legion are based off the iconic 'Tommy' image and appear across the country.

Thesoldier pictured is near Bottom Cross.

A spokeswoman for Linby Parish Council said: "We have someone who shows complete and utter disrespect for the servicemen who lost their lives in First World War and think it is fun to vandalise both our soldiers in the centre of Linby Village."

