Do not donate to fake fundraising site for Daisy warn police

Police say an online fundraising account set up in the name of a six year old girl is a fraud.

Daisy Dymyd was found unconscious at her home in Tuxford, Nottinghamshire on Monday and was pronounced dead at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

On Friday, her family told police a fake account purportedly set up by her uncle gathering donations for her funeral had appeared on JustGiving.com.

The account has so far raised £150.

A spokeswoman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “The family reported the account to us. It is still online but we’re in the process of getting it taken down now.”

The force said in a tweet on Friday: “A fake fundraising account has been set up, which is allegedly raising money for Daisy Dymyd’s family.

“Daisy died earlier this week and her family ask for privacy at this difficult time. Please don’t donate. Her family is not raising money and we are investigating. Thank you.”