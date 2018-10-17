Do you know a Nottinghamshire hero in need of recognition?

Kind-hearted residents who help others but are never recognised are being given the chance to receive an extra special thank you for their achievements.

In March, 68-year-old Janet Enever, from Broad Lane, Brinsley, was named as the first winner of the Community Heroes award.

Janet is in remission after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer around four years ago, but was commended for her community spirit.

Every Christmas, Janet organises a meal for around 150 elderly and disabled residents in Brinsley, and she has fundraised for Nottingham City Hospital and the Queen’s Medical Centre.

Now Nottinghamshire County Council is once again looking for modern-day community heroes and heroines and is seeking nominations for people who go the extra mile for a neighbour, an organisation or a local community.

Nottinghamshire County Council Chairman Councillor Mrs Sue Saddington said: “We have received dozens of entries since we launched the Community Heroes award in March and we would like to thank everyone who has taken time to nominate someone.

“The standard of entry has been extremely high, and we are once again appealing for more nominations from across the county as the chance to be recognised is offered once again.

“There are so many people who do lots of work which doesn’t get recognition so these awards seek to address that. It also gives us a chance to say a big ‘thankyou’ to the chosen nominee for everything they do.”

The nominations criteria is as follows:

· Nominees must live in the county

· Must not be a member of a local council

· Nominees must work or volunteer within the county

· Nominations should not be party political

· Nominees and those nominating would feature in awards’ publicity

To nominate someone, please visit: www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/nottscommunityheroes #nottsheroes on Twitter.