Does a mother you know deserve to win a bouquet of flowers?

For many mums, Mother’s Day is a lovely occasion where they are told how special and enjoy being a little spoilt.

Not every mum enjoys this luxury on Mother’s Day though.

At Rainbow Trust children’s charity, we know that for mothers caring for a seriously ill child, Mother’s Day can be a difficult reminder that another year has passed and their child might not get better.

Our family support workers help more than 2,500 families to cope with the immense pressure of looking after a life-threatened child.

To help celebrate all fantastic mums, Rainbow Trust is asking the public to nominate a mother they know who deserves a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

To enter, simply follow Rainbow Trust on Facebook, like the ‘Win a Mother’s Day Bouquet’ post and tag a mum you think deserves to win.

The winner will be notified on Monday, April 1.

Kate Phelps

Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity digital marketing manager