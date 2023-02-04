Many of the residents at Hall Park care home have a knack of telling a great story or two, and National Storytelling Week is a perfect opportunity to experience the joy of storytelling.

Storytelling is one of the oldest art forms in the world so, to help keep the custom alive, residents have been reading their own favourite short stories, tales they were told as children to other residents, their families at home and local schoolchildren.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents have also been reciting some of their own creative written works to other residents their families at the home.

Residents at Hall Park read stories to local nursery children.

The residents invited children from a local nursery to the home to listen to their favourite bedtime stories.Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “National Storytelling Week is a great opportunity to get our residents telling tales from their childhood youth and reminiscing about stories they remember being told as children.

“We have several residents who enjoy creative writing so it was wonderful to ask them to share their stories with us.

“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.”