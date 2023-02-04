Does Bulwell's Hall Park Care Home have a story for you...
Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell has been finding out the favourite stories of residents and staff and sharing them during National Storytelling Week.
Many of the residents at Hall Park care home have a knack of telling a great story or two, and National Storytelling Week is a perfect opportunity to experience the joy of storytelling.
Storytelling is one of the oldest art forms in the world so, to help keep the custom alive, residents have been reading their own favourite short stories, tales they were told as children to other residents, their families at home and local schoolchildren.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Residents have also been reciting some of their own creative written works to other residents their families at the home.
The residents invited children from a local nursery to the home to listen to their favourite bedtime stories.Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “National Storytelling Week is a great opportunity to get our residents telling tales from their childhood youth and reminiscing about stories they remember being told as children.
“We have several residents who enjoy creative writing so it was wonderful to ask them to share their stories with us.
“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.”
Hall Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. The home provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.