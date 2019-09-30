Don't let age stop you living life to the full

As we age, it doesn’t mean we have to stop doing the things we love.

Here in Nottinghamshire there are so many things to do and places to visit.

There are also plenty of groups, events, classes and coffee mornings available to find here.

You can also call 0300 5008080 and an advisor can talk you through the options.

One group that is proving to be popular is strength and balance classes for the over 55s.

The classes use chair-based exercises and Otago (balance and co-ordination techniques) and those who have attended say they have enjoyed meeting new people and have gained confidence and improved their strength and stamina.

Ageing affects balance, muscle strength and bones – it’s the same for everyone.

But we can all protect our independence for longer by taking simple steps.

The fear of falling may mean that you would rather stay inactive in case you hurt yourself.

However, the evidence shows that long periods of sitting down can do more damage.

By doing regular exercise and stepping up your daily activity, you can help to improve your balance and muscle strength.

The recommended amount is 30 minutes, five times a week.

Gardening, housework, cycling and walking all count towards this total.

Experts also advise two muscle strengthening sessions a week for the over-65s.

Find details of the strength and balance classes and other suitable exercises here.

Also, look out for ‘get up and go’ sessions in supermarkets during October, giving out advice on staying steady and healthy.

You can also pick up a free ‘get up and go’ guide packed with lots of useful information including how to fall-proof your home and what to do if someone else has a fall.

Coun Tony Harper is chairman of the adult social care and health committee at Nottinghamshire County Council.