Don't let your group miss out on a slice of £1.4 million council funding pot

There’s still time to apply for funding to help your community be an even better place to live, work and bring up your family.

Nottinghamshire County Council’s Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) capital fund is a great example of how the council is helping local communities to help themselves.

It is looking to support projects which improve lives, champion heritage and support local communities to be strong, vibrant and resilient.

It’s already had dozens of community and voluntary groups apply for up to £30,000.

With £1.4 million available, we want to help as many schemes as we can.

This latest round will remain open until Friday, February 28 with successful bids due to be announced in the spring

The funding is for a one-off grant for physical things like signs, equipment or buildings – not running costs.

The council has a strong track record of supporting local groups in delivering valuable work - helping people to help themselves and enhance people's pride in Nottinghamshire.

Since the scheme was launched in 2017-8, the LIS is making a real difference in communities.

In fact, 202 projects have benefitted from more than £2 million worth of capital funding.

The criteria for this latest funding round has been updated, as we want it to benefit as many community-focused projects across the county as possible.

Grants are now for a minimum of £1,000 up to a maximum of £30,000 in support of local projects that can clearly demonstrate how it will transform the lives of Nottinghamshire residents, boost local amenities, promote our heritage and support the local economy.

We also want to encourage a focused approach, which is why successful organisations will now be required to spend the funding within a 12-month timeframe.

To apply, visit www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/lis.

The website includes lots of information about eligibility criteria.

Call the communities team on 0115 977 2041 for more details.

So if you are a local group and have an idea for how to make your local area an even better place to live, apply now.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​