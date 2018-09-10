Drink driver arrested for driving wrong way down M1

A Nottinghamshire stretch of the M1 had to be closed last night after a woman drove north along the southbound carriageway.

The woman was caught driving the wrong way between J26 and J25 of the motorway during the early hours of Sunday (September 9).

The M1 at night.

Highways England set up a diversion and motorists had to leave at J27, taking alternative routes along A608, B600 and the A610.

The woman was arrested for drink driving at around 4.20am.

