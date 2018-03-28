Drink driver faces choice between job and home after arrest in Mansfield

A Bolsover man who was caught over the drink drive limit in Mansfield must choose between losing his job or moving house following a ban.

CCTV operators in Mansfield told police they suspected Shaun Ashley had been drinking, and his Vauxhall Astra was pulled over on Rosemary Street, on March 11.

A test revealed he had 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Steve Williams, mitigating, said: “This is very much out of character, he has had a clean licence for 30 years - apart from once when he had three points, eight years ago.

“This has devastated him, he is extremely remorseful. He had paid for overnight parking and was planning to sleep at a friend’s house.

“But they became separated and he made a stupid decision and decided to drive.”

The court heard that he will have to move home to be closer to work or lose his job, because of the inevitable ban.

Ashley, 50, of Langwith Road, Bolsover, admitted driving with excesss alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was banned for 12 months but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the length of the disqualification by 91 days if completed before October 2018.