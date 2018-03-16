Drink driver fled row with girlfriend only to be caught in Mansfield

A boozy factory worker jumped in his car to escape an argument with his girlfriend, only to be caught more than twice over the limit in Mansfield, magistrates heard.

Andreys Popjuks’ Audi A4 was pulled over in a routine stop by police officers, on Beech Avenue, just before 1am, on March 10.

A test revealed he had 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: “That week his car had been vandalised and he had not been in a good mood.

“He had argued with his girlfriend and went to bed at 9pm and stopped drinking.

“When he woke up she started arguing again. He grabbed some clothes and got in his car and was driving to a friend’s house.”

Popjuks, 37, of Milton Street, Mansfield, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £220, and was ordered to pay a government surchage of £30 and £85 costs.

He was banned for 20 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 152 days if completed before April 2019.