Drink-driving student was seen swerving across the road in Mansfield

A boozed-up student was driving friends home through Mansfield when she was spotted swerving across the lanes and clipping a kerb, a court heard.

Police officers on patrol followed Alisha Fritchley’s black Vauxhall Corsa along Chesterfield Road South, St Peters Way, Watson Avenue, Rufford Avenue, and the A60 Woodhouse Road, before finally pulling her over on Bath Lane, on February 10.

A test revealed she had 80 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was also cautioned for possessing a small amount of cannabis.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said Fritchley hadn’t appreciated how strength of the tequila-flavoured lager she had been drinking and was “very remorseful”.

She said the inevitable ban would cause trouble for the student as she commutes to Nottingham Trent University’s Brackenhurst campus, near Southwell, from Alfreton.

Fritchley, 21, of School Close, Westhouses, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was banned for 20 months, but was offered a drink-driver’s rehabilitation course which will cut the disqualification by days if completed before

She was fined £120, and was ordered to pay a £30 government surcharge and £85 costs.

