Driver and firm charged over death of Nottinghamshire cyclist Suzanna Bull

Charges have been brought over the death of a Farnsfield woman who was killed while cycling in Birmingham.

Nothing could be done to save the life of Suzanna Bull when she was involved in a crash with a lorry at the junction of Edgbaston Road and Pershore Road on Monday, October 9 2017.

The young doctor, aged just 32, passed away in hospital later that day.

An investigation ensued and yesterday (Wednesday, March 30) Robert Bradbury, aged 49 of Cambridge Way, Acocks Green, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

S & J Transport of Coleshill, the company he worked for, have been charged with an offence of aiding, abetting, counselling and procuring dangerous driving.

The next appearance is set to take place at Birmingham Crown Court on April 17.

