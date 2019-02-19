Driver could be missing a flip flop

Police have seized a car which had false number plates and a single slider flip flop left on the dash.

A post on Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police said: "Found on Hemlock Gardens with the added extra of a single slider on the dash.

"This Picasso 'Desire' was displaying dodgy plates and had the identification plate covered up, but after enquiries with Durham Police, it was found to be on false number plates with the correct vehicle parked up on it's driveway.

"If you want to claim ownership to this car or the slider, please feel free to contact us at Bulwell Police Station to explain your number plate 'error',"