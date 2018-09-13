Drugs and cash seized after police caught man who drove through a red light

Officers form the Op Reacher team on patrol in the Bestwood area yesterday (Wednesday, September 12) arrested a man after he drove through a red light and then made off on foot

An amount of suspected Class B drugs were found in the car and when officers caught him a few minutes later, they found a large amount of cash on him.

Officers then searched an address in Hucknall and recovered an amount of suspected Class B drugs and scales

The 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, breach of bail conditions and possession with intent to supply Class B.

He remains in police custody.