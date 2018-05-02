Drunk and disorderly Mansfield man pledges to tackle boozing

A Mansfield man has pledged to tackle his boozing after he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly in the street, a court heard.

A WPC was called to Botany Avenue, in the early hours of April 17, after reports that Mark Radford was making threats to harm himself.

“She found him sitting on the pavement, clearly drunk,” said prosecutor Donna Fawcett. “When she asked him to go home he swore at her and became threatening.

“She continued to offer him help. His response was aggression and abuse.”

Radford, who was unrepresented, told the court: “I am guilty as charged.”

He told the court he had an appointment with New Directions, on Sherwood Street, to tackle his drinking.

Radford, 56, of, Brookland Avenue, admitted being drunk and disorderly when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.