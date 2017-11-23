Drunk Worksop wedding guest borrowed car and ended up on pal’s lawn

A Worksop wedding guest who left the reception in someone else’s car and ended up on a friend’s lawn had no memory of the drive, a court heard.

Rachel Fowler was put into a car by her brother after she felt “tired” at the party at Hotel Van Dyk, on Worksop Road, but the alarm was raised when she drove off, just after midnight, on October 28.

Police traced her to Glebe Close, where the car was parked on the lawn, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“She didn’t know how she ended up in the car or remembered the drive,” he said.

A test revealed she had 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Fowler, 26, of Kingston Road, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Dale Harris, mitigating, said: “She would describe herself as the most pedestrian of drivers.

“She is not someone who drinks. She is literally weddings, funerals and perhaps a Christmas drink.”

He said Fowler was placed in the car by her brother, who “rather foolishly” put the key in the ignition so the heating would come on, while they waited for a minibus.

“She is devastated,” Mr Harris, said, adding that Fowler had recently started a new job, for which she needed a driving licence.

She was fined £280, and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge

She was banned for 19 months. She was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce her disqualification by 144 days if completed before November 2018.