Eat healthy with Froojamaflip and Fred at County Show

A living fruit and vegetable man, made up of 25 different fruits and vegetables will be visiting the Nottinghamshire County Show to share the importance of healthy living and eco-friendly gardening with families and children.

The prestigious county show will be the first agricultural show in the UK to host the eight-foot stilted character - named Froojamaflip - who partners with his friend Fred to create an interactive and engaging new walkabout act.

The pair will be performing at the popular county show on May 12 and 13 at Newark Showground.

Leanne Taylor, director at Curious Creations, creators of Froojamaflip said: “We are really excited that the Nottinghamshire County Show is going to be one of the first shows to have Froojamaflip and Fred.

“The fun-loving character is handmade and painted with a stunning eye for detail – it really is a must see.

“A series of animatronics bring the costume to life including a mouse which pops out in and out, a crying onion and a cheeky wriggly worm, as well as a few other surprises

“The pair are a great unique duo who love to share the importance of healthy eating, buying locally and the natural environment, sharing their stories of the garden including learning about bees, butterflies and bananas.

“We are sure that children are going to love them”

The importance of a healthy diet will also be demonstrated by home economist Teresa Bovey who will show how busy people can make delicious, healthy meals with minimum effort.

Teresa said: “I am incredibly passionate about cooking well, eating high-quality healthy food and living a balanced lifestyle.

“At the show I will be demonstrating healthy and satisfying ways to lose weight and filling a plate using farm fresh vegetables.

“I enjoy working with local government initiatives to promote healthy eating and encourage cookery skills in children, so I am really excited to get stuck in and have some fun in the kitchen at this year’s show.”

As well as Froojamaflip, visits to the show can expect to see adrenaline-packed horse-back displays, taste local food produce and see lots of farmyard animals up close and personal.

There will also be a host of demonstrations from producers and industry experts in the food experience area.

For details, visit https://bit.ly/1lnhfGy