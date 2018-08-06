Little Cherubs graduate from nursery in style

Ambitious nursery children have grabbed their caps and gowns and looked to the future as they prepare to progress into big school.

Children from Cherubs, South Normanton, prepared to move out of the nursery and into primary school by taking part in the annual ceremony, celebrating their time making friends and creating memories as they grow up.

One of the main reasons for the graduation ceremony is to give the children a confidence boost as they prepare to take a big step in their lives.

Nicola Hudson-Walker, nursery manager, said: “All of the children due to leave for big school took part in the ceremony, which we do every year, and it was lovely for their families and friends to see them all dressed up.

“They were joined by Charlie Bear, our nursery’s mascot, and it was nice for them to all get together for one last celebration before they move off to pastures new.

“The main reason we do this is to help a lot of them build confidence and independence before they go off to primary school - a lot of them are really nervous about moving out of the nursery so we run the graduation ceremony to help give them a confidence boost before they leave.

“At this stage in their lives I feel their parents are less bothered about reading and writing and care more about character building, so it is great that we can help them with this.

“We will miss all of the children who are moving out of the nursery and wish them all the best in their next big step.”

The children wore traditional caps and gowns for the ceremony, and each child received a certificate for completing this step in their journey.

