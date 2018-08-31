New study centre will help youngsters take the next step

A new study centre enabling young people unsure of their next steps to access training and support is being run at Hucknall Library.

Inspire Learning is now offering study programmes for young people aged 16-24 at the dedicated study centre, in partnership with Nottinghamshire County Council and the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Simon Cook of the new Inspire programme at Hucknall Library

Friendly, qualified and experienced staff will provide individual training and support to help young people progress.

Simon Cook, study programme manager at Inspire Learning, said, “We’re an Ofsted-rated good provider and we treat our learners as young adults, encouraging them to develop their personal responsibility and independence.

“Our study programmes and traineeships are a great alternative for young people who aren’t sure what their next steps are, or don’t yet feel ready to make the often daunting move into a big college.

“Our pastoral support is second to none and we have an excellent record of helping young people overcome the barriers to learning that have held them back in the past.”

Councillor John Cottee, council communities and place committee chairman, said: “This scheme will provide young people with a brilliant opportunity to develop their employability skills while getting real work experience, giving them the practical skills to help prepare them for working life.”

The study programmes offer young people the opportunity to work with Inspire three days a week toward recognised employability qualifications, along with maths and English.

Work experience, providing real, industry relevant work opportunities, is an integral part of the programme.

All students can also further enhance their CVs by taking part in group-based community placements as part of their learning.

Progression from these courses can include employment, apprenticeship or a traineeship, a programme lasting up to six months which focuses on a work placement where students earn as they learn.

Young people can enrol at any time onto the programmes running at Hucknall and Sutton. Courses are also available in Eastwood, Stapleford, Mansfield, Ollerton, Retford, Newark and Worksop.

Inspire pays a bursary to all students and travel costs are refunded.

Inspire is a community benefit society which delivers a range of cultural, art, library and learning services, funded by Nottinghamshire County Council, The Arts Council of England and education and skills funding agencies.

Set up in April 2016, it has charitable aims and status and covers libraries, archives, arts and Inspire Learning, Youth Arts and the Music and Nottinghamshire Music Hub.

The programme is personalised to the students who work at their own pace.

More information can be found atinspireculture.org.uk/learning or on 0115 804 4363.