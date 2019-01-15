Nottinghamshire parents have just hours left to apply for primary and junior school places

Time is running out for Nottinghamshire parents to apply for their child's primary or junior school place.

Applications for children eligible to start school in September 2019, or for children set to transfer to junior school in September 2019, close at midnight tonight (Tuesday).

The deadline for applying for primary and junior school places is midnight tonight (Tuesday). Photo - Nottinghamshire County Council

Nottinghamshire County Council is reminding parents that if their child attends a school's foundation unit, nursery class or early years' group, it does not guarantee that they will get a place at the main school at reception age, and an application must be submitted.

Children do not automatically transfer from infant to junior/primary school so parents of children currently in year 2 in an infant school will need to apply for a year 3 place in a junior or primary school for September 2019.

When applying, parents should:

* make sure to use all four preferences. There is never a guarantee a preference can be met but parents should make sure to use all four preferences rather than just choosing one and limiting their options.

* check the admission oversubscription criteria. Parents are urged to include at least one school within the four preferences where their child will have high priority within the school's admission oversubscription criteria and are therefore highly likely to get a place. Information on the criteria is available on the council's website.

* include other relevant information. Parents need to make sure they mention any information that is relevant to their application and which may affect how the admission oversubscription criteria are applied. They should also tell the council if they are moving house as this may affect how their application is considered.

Marion Clay. Nottinghamshire County Council’s service director for education learning and skills said: “The easiest way to apply for a place is online, but parents who do not have internet access can telephone 0300 500 80 80 to apply.

“If parents miss the January 15 deadline, their application will only be processed after all the on-time applications. Parents should be aware that, by that time, the schools they would really like their child to attend might all be full. In that case, the county council will make an alternative offer of a place at a school which could be at a distance from the home address.”

Parents can apply online at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/admissions. Those who apply online will also get the decision by email on National Offer Day on Tuesday, April 16 instead of having to wait a few days for a letter sent by second class post.