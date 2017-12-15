REVEALED: The Nottinghamshire primary schools which fail to meet government standards

These are the Nottinghamshire primary schools which fail to meet national targets for pupil progress.
Pupils' development by the age of 11 is measured by the Department for Education, who found 511 schools in England which had fewer than 65 per cent of children reaching the minimum expected standards in core subjects including reading, writing and maths.
In Nottinghamshire these were:
Victoria Primary School, Nottingham, Nottingham
Windmill L.E.A.D. Academy, Nottingham, Nottingham
Wynndale Primary School, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire
Arnbrook Primary School, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
Jeffries Primary and Nursery School, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
Killisick Junior School, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
Kingsway Primary School, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
Netherfield Primary School, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
Carr Hill Primary and Nursery School, Retford, Nottinghamshire
Hodthorpe Primary School, Worksop, Nottinghamshire