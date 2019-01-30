School holidays - do you know your dates?

Half-term is already on the horizon in Nottinghamshire but do you know when all the other school holidays for 2019 are?

Here is a reminder of those important dates so you don't get caught out.

Remember, Nottinghamshire holidays change this year to a two-week break in October and November for the half-term.

Spring half-term: Monday, February 18 to Friday, February 22.

Easter: Monday, April 8 to Monday, April 22.

Summer term: Schools open Tuesday, April 23.

May Day bank holiday: Monday, May 6.

Summer half-term: Monday, May 27 to Friday, May 31.

Summer break: Schools close evening of Wednesday, July 24.

Autumn term 2019-2020: Schools open Friday, August 30.

Autumn half-term: Monday, October 21 to Friday, November 1.

Christmas: Schools close evening of Friday, December 20