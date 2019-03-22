Eight years in prison for Notts teen who stabbed Bulwell man

A teenager has been jailed for eight years today in connection with the death of a man in Bulwell.

Adam Ward, 18, of Nottingham, denied fatally stabbing 38-year-old Lee Marshall at a party in Bulwell last June. However, on Friday 15 March, a jury at Nottingham Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter.

Lee Marshall and family

Aaron Aziz, 29, of Nottingham, was found guilty of assisting an offender on 15 March and was today given a 12-month sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 200 hours of community service.

Police were called to Commercial Road just before 3.30am on 29 June, where they found a group of teenagers gathered around Mr Marshall, who was lying on the pavement and had clearly lost a lot of blood. Officers administered first aid until ambulance colleagues arrived and took Mr Marshall to hospital. He sadly died later that morning.

Ward was arrested and charged with murder and shortly afterwards Aziz was arrested and charged with assisting an offender, having driven Ward away from the scene.

CCTV showed Ward getting into Aziz’s car just after 4am on 29 June, having called him just after the stabbing. During the nine-week trial, Ward admitted he had delivered the fatal blow but claimed he had been acting in self-defence to protect the rest of the group of teenagers.

Detective Inspector Richard Monk said: “This is a tragic case which highlights the devastation caused by carrying knives. One man has lost his life and two young men have had to face the consequences of their actions – had they not involved a knife in the altercation, I have no doubt it would have been a very different outcome.

“I’d like to thank the officers who worked tirelessly on this case, as well as the innocent partygoers who provided accounts despite being deeply distressed by what had happened. I hope Lee’s family can start to gain some form of closure following today’s sentencing.”

Four other teenagers were charged with the murder of Mr Marshall but were all acquitted during the trial at Nottingham Crown Court.