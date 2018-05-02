Embarassment for Edwinstowe drink driver

An Edwinstowe man was embarrassed to find himself in court after he was stopped driving while over the limit, a court heard.

Liam Theakston’s car was stopped on Seventh Avenue, in Clipstone, at 3.30am, on April 13.

A test revealed he had 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He told the court: “I am embarrassed to be here. I just went out with my friend and drank too much.”

Theakston, 25, of Birkland Drive, admitted driving with excess alcohol, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was banned for 12 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent.

He was fined £400, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £40 government surcharge.