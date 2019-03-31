Enjoy Songs From The Shows in Sutton Choral Society's next concert

Fans of musicals will love Songs From The Shows, the next concert from Sutton-in-Ashfield Choral Society.

It takes place on Saturday, April 6, at the United Reformed Church, Sutton-in-Ashfield, starting at 7pm.

The evening will feature songs from musicals old and new performed by the choir, including medleys from Oliver!, My Fair Lady and Phantom of the Opera and songs from Blood Brothers, Wicked and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, and more.

Alongside the choir's performances, there will also be solo performances from members of the choir including Jennifer Demicheli (performing This is Me from The Greatest Showman as a piano solo), Robert Lee ( singing Stars from Les Miserables, and Rosemary Poffley (singing I Don't Know how to Love Him from Jesus Christ Superstar).

Robert Steadman, the choir's musical director, explained: "We've tried to get a good mix of musicals for the concert. Some old classics and some more recent popular items - there really is something for everybody!"

Special guests for the evening are Samantha Joy, Chris Lawry & Friends who will be previewing songs from Samantha and Chris's brand new musical,Serendipity, as well as performing some classic musical numbers.

The society rehearses from 7pm-9 p.m on a Monday at St John's Methodist Church, Titchfield Avenue, Sutton in Ashfield, NG17 1EU.

The 40-strong choir sings music from stage and screen, popular songs, light classical music and, of course, Christmas songs. New members are always welcome and there's no need to be able to read music. You just need an enthusiasm for singing.

Tickets are £6 available from choir members or 01623 408391/01623 55870 or on the door.

