A business student at West Nottinghamshire College has tapped into a current fashion trend to create a thriving scheme.

Cameron Moore, 17, has produced ‘leavers hoodies’ for students ending their studies at the college this year.

These hoodies, usually marked with the college year on them and the name of their place of study have become hugely popular across the country and Cameron’s creations for this year West Nottinghamshire students have already seen 1,000 orders placed.