Co-op enabling Hucknall and Bulwell customers to keep going greener
Central England Co-op customers in Hucknall and Bulwell can now go even further in their efforts to help protect the environment thanks to a newly launched plastic recycling scheme.
The majority of all the retailer’s stores now have a special collection point that will allow people to recycle film and soft plastics, items that are currently not collected by all council services.
This will enable items such as crisp packets, sweet wrappers, plastic film, pet food pouches and plastic bags to be backhauled and responsibly recycled.
Items that cannot be recycled include hard plastics, plastic bottles, plastic trays and no compostable elements, however recycling services for these items are widely available.
Luke Olly, Central England Co-op’s energy and environment lead, said: “As a co-operative, we have a responsibility to champion sustainability for the good of our members, consumers and local communities and plastics is at the forefront of these efforts.
“We have worked with other retail co-ops to provide a network of in-store collection points for film and soft plastics.
"Providing collection points specifically for these types of plastics will enable customers to easily recycle items that are currently not collected through council services, while doing this in a co-operative manner means all the communities the co-op serves can benefit from this process, helping to provide a nationwide solution to this difficult problem.
“We hope our customers and members will make use of the new collection points and join us in our push to recycle together.”
The following items can now be recycled in Co-op stores:
Bread bags
Produce bags
Ordinary carrier bags
Wrappers around kitchen towel and toilet roll
Bags that nappies come in
Bags from cotton wool
Cereal box liners
Bags from frozen foods
Bags from ice cubes
Lids on yogurts, cream, desserts
Lids from packs of meat, ready meals
Lidding film from cheese packs
Wrapping around chicken
Fruit and veg flow wrap
Chocolate wrappers
Croissant, pancake, crumpet and similar wrappers
Biscuit wrappers
Wrappers from cakes and Yorkshire puddings
Flower wrappers
Bags from dried fruit, sugar, pulses, rice and pasta
Protective wrappers from gift wrap, bags from gift tags
Pastry packaging
Bags from household textiles and similar all-purpose cloths, dusters, dishcloths, rubber gloves and scourers
Wrappers from pet food
Wrappers from pies, pasties and sausage rolls
Bagged sweets
Pizza wrappers
Bags from porridge, muesli pouches
Packaging from baby wipes and similar.