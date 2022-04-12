Hucknall folk urged to think green when it comes to Easter packaging and waste

As a nation of chocolate lovers and DIY enthusiasts, Easter can be a busy time for your bins with more than double the usual amount of waste being generated over the bank holiday weekend.

Around 80 million boxed chocolate eggs are sold in the UK each year which generates around 4,500 tons of packaging.

A study by Which? revealed that packaging alone accounts for up to a quarter of the total weight of the most popular Easter eggs on sale on the High Street.

Veolia is asking people to think green a recycle more this Easter. Photo: Mark Trowbridge/Getty Images

So this year, Veolia is urging people to try to pick their Easter eggs with recycling in mind.

Manufacturers have taken notice of consumers and reduced the amount of packaging in their products with many ditching single-use plastics and opting for materials that can be widely recycled.

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), chairman of the transport and environment committee at the council said: “Chocolate egg manufacturers have listened to public concerns and have made significant improvements by reducing the amount of single-use plastic packaging for Easter eggs.

Nottinghamshire residents can help the environment further by recycling any cardboard packaging after they have enjoyed their chocolate eggs, but we need to remember that the foil and plastic packaging from Easter eggs can’t be recycled, so this needs to go in the general waste bin.”

Easter weekend isn’t only about celebrating, however, as many people will also hard at work with home or garden improvements.

As one of the busiest times of the year for recycling centres like the one at Hucknall, people are also asked to plan their visit in advance, especially as sites are now open from 8am until 8pm every day until the end of September.

Lea Hawkes, general manager for Veolia Nottinghamshire said: “The Easter weekend is traditionally one of the busiest times at our recycling centres as DIY enthusiasts set to work on home improvements.

"Sites can be particularly busy if the weather is good.

To avoid waiting longer than necessary we ask that you plan your visit for a less busy time.