Nottinghamshire Police taking high line on horse neglect across the county

Nottinghamshire Police’s dedicated ‘horse watch’ team have reassured horse-lovers that action is being taken on people dumping horses.

There have been at least eight horses dumped across Nottinghamshire in the space of a month - including one death - leading to concern from the RSPCA and local vets about animal welfare.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police Horse Watch said: “One of the biggest problems we have right now is horses being dumped in usually horrendous condition.

“We have asked for help and information relating to the horses recently dumped in Nottinghamshire.

“I want to reassure residents that Nottinghamshire Police are investigating each incident.

“We can not update on live investigations as this can compromise our enquiries.

“However these types of incidents are incredibly difficult to prosecute as often there are no witnesses, the person dumping the horse may not be the person responsible for the level of neglect, and this is what we are up against.

“We are a strong community of horse lovers and I am confident that you are as sick of this level of neglect as the Horse Watch team are.

“I therefore want to encourage you all individually to private message the Horse Watch team with any information or intelligence.

“Your details will remain confidential and it will assist us together with partner agencies to build an intelligence picture that we can act upon.

“Please don’t be afraid to ring 101 and report any incidents or message this page - we are all horsey people too and each incident will be picked up by the dedicated team.

“Today we have been out to visit Bubble and Squeak, two young colts who were found wandering in Collingham, Newark, who are thriving now they are in care.

“Please keep sharing that vital information with us you may not see immediate results but please trust that every bit of information will be taken seriously.

“Enjoy your horses, the warmer weather has arrived!”

Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, has also weighed in and encouraged residents to report any incidents where horses are being dumped or where there are “welfare concerns”.

He said: “This is a shocking and distressing situation for those seeing and caring for these horses.

“I’ve been in touch with the police and I know that officers are working with partners to investigate these reports.

“No animal should be treated in this way and anyone with any information or welfare concerns should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or the RSPCA.”

