Road closed to manage clear up of 40 tonne chicken spillage

A major Nottinghamshire road has been closed northbound in order to clear up a 40 tonne spillage of chicken offal.

Highways England made the decision to close the A453 northbound between the M1, A50, A6 and the A52 to clear up the spillage, which happened this morning.

Credit: Highways England

It means there is no access northbound to the East Midlands Parkway station railway station.

A Highways England statement said: “The A453 is now closed northbound between the M1, A50, A6 and the #A52 to clear shed load of chicken offal.

“No access to East Midlands Parkway Rail Station from the A453 northbound or M1 northbound.

“East Midlands Trains and Network Rail crews on scene to clear the incident and spillage.”