The group is holding a day of dead hedge planting at The Ranges in Hucknall on Sunday, February 25 from 10am.

A dead hedge is an upright structure of woody cuttings woven between vertical stakes.

The stakes are usually the sturdier branches cut from trees or shrubs.

The idea is that the material in the dead hedge will rot away in ways that are good for ecosystems.

It creates a habitat for insects and beetles as well as a rich feeding ground for small mammals such as hedgehogs.

Birds will also make the dead hedge their home and food source.

Posting on their Facebook page, the group said: “This is a fantastic way to help your local wildlife and do your bit for the local environment.

"Get outdoors and meet new people.”