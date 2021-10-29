Warning after serial fly-tipping menace dumps 'dangerous' rubbish in Hucknall car parks

A number of businesses, including the Red Lion pub and Peacocks, have complained about their car parks becoming a ‘dumping ground’ for dangerous waste including asbestos.

A similar problem has also been reported in the Yorke Street car park.

Clair Whiffin, who runs the Red Lion pub in the town, said she caught the same man disposing of rubbish in the pub’s car park on CCTV twice in 17 days.

A heap of suspected asbestos waste was dumped in the car park at the back of the Red Lion.

“It seems to be the same man in the same van who is repeatedly making the mess,” she said.

“It is leaving businesses already desperate to recover from Covid closures with bills they don’t need or want and not to mention public danger."

Clair suspects that the man is hiring himself out as a waste disposal service but then fly-tipping the waste.

She added: “Someone out there is paying someone to take this away and they are dumping it on us.

“Everyone in Hucknall should be aware so they can be vigilant if they have land or car parks.”

The police and Ashfield District Council have been informed and are working to catch the culprit.