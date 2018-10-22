Everything you need to know for a spook-tacular Halloween

It is that time of year again where we all love to get dressed up as witches, ghouls, zombies and ghosts for some horrifying fun on Halloween.

And whether you are young or old, there are plenty of events going on for Halloween in north Nottinghamshire.

There are plenty of family events on for Halloween this year

Here’s our one-stop guide to where you can join in the fun.

Robin Hood Halloween Trail, Sherwood Forest, October 27 to November 4

Search the forest for clues to help you discover some special woodland creatures and ollow a trail around the Major Oak path in search of Robin’s spooky riddles. Once you’ve collected all of the magic words, head back to the Visitor Centre where correct answers will be rewarded with a treat – or will it be a trick? Trails are from 10am to 3.30pm and are £2 per person.

Halloween Ghost Hunt, Thoresby Park, Thoresby, October 26.

Presented by Haunted Events UK, this is an opportunity to discover Thoresby at night with your friends and family. The event is from 8pm to 2am, tickets can been booked online at www.hauntedeventsuk.com

Halloween Trail, Newstead Abbey, October 20 to November 4

Follow the map around the gardens to spot the black cats. Can you find the witch’s cauldron? Trail maps are £1 each.

Bat Trail, Wollaton Hall, October 17 to November 5

The witches and wizards have been playing hide and seek inside Wollaton Hall and have lost their bats. Look around the museum and write down where you find them to win a prize. Trails are £1 per person.

Pumpkin Trail, Wollaton Park, October 20-31

Walk around Wollaton Park and see if you can find the eight pumpkins hidden along the trail. Find them all to claim your prize. Trail maps are £1 each.

i-Tots Halloween at i-Jump in Mansfield Woodhouse, October 29 to November 2

Especially for children aged five and under, this is a perfect environment for your little terrors to have the freedom of park, play games and win prizes for the best fancy dress. Sessions are from 10am to 11am each day.

Halloween Party at i-Jump, Mansfield Woodhouse, October 31

Suitable for children aged four and over, come and enjoy two hours of activity, plus Halloween-themed food, fancy dress, music and games, all for £12 per person. The party runs from 6pm to 8pm.

Spooky Kids Tours, Wollaton Hall, October 20-31

Go on a ghostly tour and explore hidden parts of Wollaton Hall. Tours are 1pm and 3pm daily and are £5 per person. Not suitable for under-sevens.

A Spooky Tale, Wollaton Hall, October 27 and 28

Join the storyteller and let your imagination take you on a journey through the darkness with only a magic spell to protect you. Sessions are £5 per pwrson and suitable for children aged five and over, who must be accompanied by an adult.

Wine and Wicked Ghosts Evening Tour, Newstead Abbey, October 26, 27 and 31

An evening of spooky stories and terrifying tales of Newstead Abbey, Lord Byron might even make an appearance. For over-18s only, tickets are £18 (includes a glass of wine or soft drink) at www.gigantic.com/wine-and-wicked-ghosts-of-newstead-tour-tickets

Pumpkin Trail at Southwell Workhouse, October 20-31

Running from 12noon to 5pm each day, families can explore the workhouse and find as many pumpkins as they can. Entry is free.

Bat and Rainbow Story Walk, Clumber Park, Worksop, October 29-31

Hear the tale of how the bats came to be and then recreate the story using wild art. Sessions are from 11am to noon each day, entry is free.

Sticky Bats, Clumber Park, Worksop, October 29-31

Come and make your own bat for Halloween. Sessions are from 1pm to 4pm each day, entry is free.

Broomstick making at Clumber Park, Worksop, October 30 and 31

Come and make your own broomstick in time for Halloween. Sessions are from noon to 3pm, entry is free.

Florence Straw’s Mysterious Guest, Mr Straw’s House, Worksop, October 23-31

Mother Shipton has paid a visit to Mr Straw’s House and left everyone’s left shoes out with clues to tell your fortune. Trails run from 10.30am to 4pm each day, tickets for each trail are £2 on 01909 482380.

Halloween Monster Hunt, Rufford Abbey, Rufford, October 20 to November 4

Funny things have been happening at Rufford, join the monster hunt team and follow the map to the haunted hideaways and creepy woods to find out what’s behind it all. Maps are £2, sessions are 10.30am to 4pm daily.

Halloween Half-Term Event, Sundown Adventureland, Retford, October 27 to November 4

Play trick or treat with Honey and Sunny Bear and win extra prizes for the best fancy dress. Open from 10am each day, tickets and details available on 01777 248274 or www.sundownadventureland.co.uk/themepark

ARTventures Halloween Party, Grove Street Methodist Church, Retford, October 30

Fun and activities for youngsters from babies to seven-year-olds. Session is from 10am to 11am, entry is £7.

Spooky Halloween Craft, Mansfield Woodhouse Library, October 30

Prepare for trick-or-treating by making your very own spooky paper plate mask. Session is from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

Spooky Spider’s Web Craft, Huthwaite Library, Sutton-in-Ashfield. October 26

Come and make your own spider’s web to hang in your window to scare away the ghosts and ghouls and pick up some Halloween goodies to take away. Session is from 3.15pm to 5pm.

Winnie The Witch Day, Ladybrook Library, Mansfield, October 27

Stories and activities based on the character Winnie the Witch. Make a dangly witch to take home and see if you can find the ingredients for Winnie’s magic spell. Plus, puzzles, colouring and a free prize draw. Session runs from 10.30am to 11.30am.

Haunted Nottinghamshire or Ghostly Goings On, Kirkby-in-Ashfield Library, October 26.

Jenny & David Cross present a paranormal story telling event from 11am to 1pm. Entry is free.