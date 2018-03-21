Family backs plan for MRI scanner at Notts children hospital

The mother of a princess-mad five-year-old girl who had a brain tumour removed is backing a campaign to bring a machine to Nottingham Children’s Hospital which helps detect cancer.

Mia Morgan was just three-years-old when she was diagnosed with a brain tumour on Boxing Day, 2016.

Mia on a trip to Butlins.

Just days later, Mia, who lives on Merlin Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, underwent surgery to have the tumour removed.

During the eight-hour operation at the children’s hospital, located at the Queen’s Medical Centre, Mia’s mum Melissa said the surgeons thought they had removed all of the tumour but could not be sure until she had an MRI scan.

A campaign launched today hopes to pay for an intra-operative MRI scanner which will be used during paediatric brain surgery.

If this equipment had been available at the time, Mia’s family would not have had to wait another day for the all clear.

The machine will cost £2.8m and will be used at the children’s hospital,which conducts over 1,000 MRI scans on youngsters each year, including those with life-threatening brain cancer.

Melissa said having access to such a machine would have meant Mia would only have had to go under anaesthetic once, instead of twice.

Melissa, 30, said: “The surgeon was 90 per cent sure but couldn’t confirm until he had seen the image.

“The machine would have been great – Mia wouldn’t have had to be put to sleep again and it would have meant that we were able to get a good night’s sleep.

“It would definitely make a difference.

“The hospital was fantastic, really good I can’t thank them enough.”

Mia is now five and started school last September.

Melissa said: “She’s doing really well now.

“She still has a slight squint, but to look at her you would have no idea what had happened to her.

“She’s completely back to how she used to be – it’s amazing.

“She is still under regular monitoring – but for the last three times she has been all clear.”

Mia also travelled to America for post-operation treatment funded by the NHS.

Her dad Shaun, 34 and sister Poppy, who is 18-months-old went along.

The family were also treated to a trip to Disneyland by the hospital they were staying at in Jacksonville, Florida.

Can you help the hospital get its much needed MRI for children?

Donald MacArthur, leading paediatric neurosurgeon at the hospital said: “It is incredible to think that with modern treatment 70 per cent of children can be cured of their brain tumours.

“Using an MRI during operations, or what we surgeons call an intra-operative i-MRI, is a significant benefit as it can help us completely remove tumours whenever there is the possibility of doing this.

“This is why I am backing the campaign so that we achieve the best possible outcomes for our young patients.”

Anyone who wants to support the appeal can either donate by texting ‘NUHC13’ and either £1, £2, £3, £5 or £10 to 70010 to choose their amount or can call the charity’s team on 0115 962 7905 to make a donation.