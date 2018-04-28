Family’s heartbreak as little Alfie dies

Alfie Evans the toddler at the centre of a High Court legal battle, passed away this morning nearly a week after his life support was withdrawn.

The 23-month-old from Merseyside, who had a degenerative brain condition, died at 02:30am his family has confirmed.

His father Tom Evans wrote on Facebook:“My gladiator lay down his shield and gained his wings... absolutely heartbroken.”

Alfie had his life support withdrawn on Monday after being in a semi-vegetative state for more than a year.

The family lost legal challenges against a High Court ruling allowing the hospital to withdraw ventilation.

The legal campaign, launched by Mr Evans and Alfie’s mother Kate James, attracted widespread media attention and saw them clash with doctors over the child’s treatment.