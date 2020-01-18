Fancy earning £53,000 a year as a Northern train driver? Here's how to apply

It’s the job of a million school boy dreams - and if you’ve ever fancied driving a train, here’s the chance to turn it into reality.

Rail firm Northern – which operates services across South Yorkshire and beyond – is looking to recruit drivers – and if you make the grade, the salary could be a cool £53,000 a year.

Fancy driving a Northern train?

In a post on Facebook, the firm said: “As a train driver it’s your responsibility to ensure our customers reach their destination in a safe manner and on time.

“Our drivers work hard to maintain high levels of route and train knowledge to ensure that safety is kept at the forefront of our operations.

“Although most of the time you will be working on your own in the driver’s cab, you will need to be able to communicate effectively with others in the wider team, including your conductor, dispatch and control colleagues, and of course our customers.”

And if you’ve never driven a train before, don't worry.

“You don’t need any previous train driving experience to apply as we offer full training as part of the role,” the advert said.

“To be successful during the training period you’ll need to have a willingness to learn, both during working hours and at home too, as it’s an intense course requiring 100% commitment from you. In return our training team will give you all of the support and encouragement you need to succeed at the ongoing assessments and knowledge checks.

The Driver Training Programme includes modules on rules and regulations, route learning, fire safety, traction training and track safety, followed by on-going training and assessments.

The first 16 weeks will be a mix of theory and practical learning at one of the firm’s dedicated training academies in Leeds or Manchester. This is followed by a period of time under the guidance of a driver instructor/minder during which you will be regularly assessed to develop and maintain competence.

Salary is £23,326 per annum whilst in training, £38,626 per annum year 1, £42,634 per annum year 2 and £53,319 per annum year 3.

You can apply HERE

