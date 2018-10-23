Find out where mobile speed cameras will be positioned across Nottinghamshire until Sunday

Mobile safety camera teams have been out patrolling roads across Nottinghamshire this week.
They have been positioned at a number of county locations - and we’ve got the list in full.
They will be checking speeds on the following roads at various times until Sunday, October 28.
A60 Nottingham Rd, Mansfield
A60 Nottingham Rd/Mansfield Rd, Ravenshead
B6018 Sutton Rd, Kirkby in Ashfield
A6191 Southwell Rd West, Mansfield
A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse
A631 Gringley to Beckingham (Nr Mutton Lane)
A616 Ollerton Rd, Caunton
A616, Ompton
A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington
Main Street, Balderton, Notts
A52 (T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham (40mph area)
A611 Hucknall Rd, Nottingham
A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham
A6130 Gregory Boulevard, Nottingham
B6004 Strelley Rd/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane
A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham
Nottingham Rd / Leake Rd, Gotham
B600 Nottingham Rd / Kimberley Rd, Nuthall
Spring Lane, Lambley
B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton