Find out where mobile speed cameras will be positioned across Nottinghamshire until Sunday

Mobile safety camera teams have been out patrolling roads across Nottinghamshire this week.

They have been positioned at a number of county locations - and we’ve got the list in full.

A speed camera van.

They will be checking speeds on the following roads at various times until Sunday, October 28.

A60 Nottingham Rd, Mansfield

A60 Nottingham Rd/Mansfield Rd, Ravenshead

B6018 Sutton Rd, Kirkby in Ashfield

A6191 Southwell Rd West, Mansfield

A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse

A631 Gringley to Beckingham (Nr Mutton Lane)

A616 Ollerton Rd, Caunton

A616, Ompton

A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington

Main Street, Balderton, Notts

A52 (T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham (40mph area)

A611 Hucknall Rd, Nottingham

A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham

A6130 Gregory Boulevard, Nottingham

B6004 Strelley Rd/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane

A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham

Nottingham Rd / Leake Rd, Gotham

B600 Nottingham Rd / Kimberley Rd, Nuthall

Spring Lane, Lambley

B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton