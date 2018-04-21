Fire crews called to possible allotment blaze in Hucknall

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue have been called to an incident in Hucknall this afternoon.

Thick smoke has been seen over the town’s skyline since shortly after midday, coming from the allotments at Lime Tree Road.

A spokesman for the service said: “Crews from Stockhill, London Road and Arnold have been called to several sheds on fire near the allotments in Hucknall.

“Crews have used three hosereels to extinguish the fire , but three allotment sheds were severely damaged.”

More information will be added to this story as and when it becomes available.