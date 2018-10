Fire crews from Hucknall and Arnold attended a fire on Papplewick Lane, Hucknall this afternoon, (October 31).

One 70-year-old man was rescued and received first aid.

Fire crews rescue 70 year old man from house fire in Hucknall

He is now in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The call was received at 3.12pm.

One hose reel jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan were used.