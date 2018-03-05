Fire service launches recruitment campaign

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service is today, Monday 5 March, launching a new recruitment drive for wholetime firefighters – giving Nottinghamshire residents the opportunity to join its highly skilled and dedicated team.

The application window is already open and will be running until Sunday 18 March or until 500 complete applications are submitted – with candidates being urged to move quickly so not to miss out.

This is the latest recruitment initiative to be launched as part of the Service’s Yes You Can campaign – which highlights the diverse range of skills required to be a firefighter in the modern-day fire and rescue service, and encourages people from all walks of life to apply.

“We’re really pleased to be opening up this recruitment process and can’t wait to see what it brings – being a firefighter is an extraordinary job and it has never been more varied and diverse,” said Tracy Crump, the Service’s Head of People and Organisational Development.

“Our crews don’t just fight fires, they rescue people who are stuck in road traffic collisions, at height and in water. They rescue animals and deal with flooding and dangerous structures too. But, above all, they do a great deal of work within their local communities to educate people on how to stay safe.

“We need people from all backgrounds, and with a range of skills, to apply to help us serve our diverse communities - whether they’ve previously thought about a career with us or not.

“For anybody considering applying – if you’re a practical problem solver; somebody who can stay calm and focussed when under pressure; a good team player and generally somebody who wants to help create safer communities, then our message is clear – Yes You Can join our team!”

Applications will only be accepted from individuals living within a Nottinghamshire district. As part of the Service’s commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant, however, those who are currently serving, or have served within the last three years, in the Armed Forces do not need to live within Nottinghamshire to apply – nor do their direct relatives.

“Firefighting is the best career in the world, and I’d urge anybody thinking about getting into the job to apply today. Going out into your community as a firefighter is a great feeling, you have the opportunity to make a really positive difference to people’s lives,” said Sonny Roberts, a Firefighter at West Bridgford.

“We do so much more than just fight fires nowadays – we respond to all sorts of emergency incidents and spend a lot of time out in the community, too, be it at a home safety check, a school or a care home.

“If there’s anyone out there who is put off by perceptions and stereotypes I would say please, stop! There is so much more to the job than people realise and if you really want to then yes you can join our team.”

Echoing Sonny’s comments, Firefighter Laura Wilton, who is based at Arnold Fire Station, said: “I love everything about my job – I love every single day that I go to work.

“I remember my training course well, there was a mixture of practical and theory work. They were both challenging but completing the training, and being able to ‘pass out’ in front of my family, was the proudest day of my life.

“Being part of the fire and rescue service means you are part of one big team and I would urge anybody thinking about it to apply – you won’t regret it.”

More information on the role of a firefighter, a number of case studies and frequently asked questions, as well as information on how to apply, can be found on the Service’s dedicated Yes You Can hub – www.notts-fire.gov.uk/nfrs-careers/yesyoucan.