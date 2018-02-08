Firefighters dealing with crash near Annesley pub

Firefighters from Hucknall and Arnold are currently dealing with a crash in Annesley.

The crash, between a car and a HGV, happened in Derby Road, near the junction for Forest Road,

People are being advised to avoid the area as traffic is heavy.

Trent Barton have also tweeted to say some bus services have been affected.

The tweet said: “There’s an RTC in Annesley outside the Badger Box. Threes B, C and Black Cat will be unaffected other than added traffic.

“Three A is unable to serve the first stop on Forest Road (Badger Box). It is having to divert along Derby Road, Mutton Hill and Dabek Rise in both directions.”