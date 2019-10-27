Firefighters rescue eight people from cars stranded in floodwater

Car trapped in floodwater.
Firefighters are urging Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire residents to avoid driving into flood water after rescuing eight people.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service rescued three people from a vehicle stranded in flood water at Wilne Lane, Sawley, just after 1pm today.

A spokesman for the service said: "Please take care do not drive through flood water."

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service also rescued four people trapped in a vehicle in floodwater on Church Lane. Thurmpton.

And, a man "marooned on high ground off the River Trent.

A Nott Fire spokesman said: "Please take care and avoid entering floodwater."